Thailand records 25,139 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 108, while 25,509 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,660,050.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,883,485 – 3,606,429 of whom have recovered, 250,973 are still in hospitals and 26,083 have died.
Separately, another 58,868 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 64,475 their second shot and 167,947 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,154,980.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 498.62 million on Sunday, 443.18 million of whom have recovered, 49.24 million are active cases (54,053 in severe condition) and 6.20 million have died (up by 2,216).
Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.05 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.14 million, France with 26.83 million and Germany with 22.63 million.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
