Thailand records 25,139 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,883,485 – 3,606,429 of whom have recovered, 250,973 are still in hospitals and 26,083 have died.

Separately, another 58,868 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 64,475 their second shot and 167,947 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,154,980.