Nok Air restores flights to newly opened Betong Airport

Nok Air cited a lack of demand for cancelling the service from Bangkok’s Don Mueang to the newly opened airport, adding that only three of 86 seats were booked.

On Saturday, Betong Tourism Association vice president Narin Ruangwongsa said the airline will operate flights three days per week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He added that the price of a round-trip ticket has been reduced from 6,300 baht to 5,300 baht thanks to a 1,000-baht subsidy from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

"After confirmation that Nok Air will operate flights from Don Mueang to Betong from April 29, tour operators are now preparing programmes to attract tourists [to Yala]," he said.

One programme will see tourists fly from Bangkok to Hat Yai Airport on April 27 before taking return flights from Betong, a two-hour drive away, on April 29.

However, Nok Air said tour operators must guarantee that 60 of 86 seats are booked on each flight.

Narin added that the association would contact Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn over the possibility of establishing flights to Betong from Indonesia and Malaysia under an economic triangle project.

He added that both Indonesia and Malaysia have small aircraft that can land at Betong. The newly opened airport has a 1,800-metre runway suitable for turboprop aircraft, such as ATR-72s.

"If this plan is possible, it will help increase the number of passengers visiting Betong International Airport," Narin said.