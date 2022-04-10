No doses from recalled Moderna batch in Thailand: health official

"Hence, people who have received Moderna jabs or are waiting for booster jabs do not have to worry about this issue," he wrote in a Blockdit post.

Chalermchai said Moderna recalled the doses because contamination was found in one vial, adding that the company did not clarify what was found in the vial.

"Moderna said the doses in question were made by its contracted manufacturer, Rovi, in Spain,” he said.

Rovi was also behind the recall of 1.63 million doses in Japan last September after 39 vials were found to be contaminated with stainless steel.

Chalermchai said the issue demonstrated the important role of manufacturers in safely delivering the vaccine.