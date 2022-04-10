Red shirts honour those killed in 2010, vow to keep seeking justice

Lost but not forgotten

In his speech Nattawut said red shirts gathered on this date every year to remember and honour those who lost their lives, and to remind society that the tragedy has not been “factually” investigated or verified.

“We don’t intend to drive a wedge in society or escalate rifts,” he said. “We want to heal this old wound so it does not become infectious and affect the entire society. Social conflicts happen daily and we cannot predict whether there will be another large-scale fight by the people and a repeat of the April 10 crackdown.”

He added that the red-shirt movement has not given up, even though its efforts to seek justice for the slain protesters have gone nowhere.

“It’s like we have been rowing our boat in circles. The Criminal Court told us that it has no power in examining cases and advised us to go to the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office. But to take cases to this division, we must first file complaints with the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC]. However, the NACC rejected our complaints on grounds that the government leaders did nothing wrong as they were carrying out their duties,” Nattawut said.

He added that the red-shirt movement could not file complaints with the military court either because it had dismissed the complaints on grounds that the movement failed to name the exact defendants.

He added that the red-shirt movement would not give up hope and would use all legal channels to pursue justice and punishment for those responsible for the crackdown before the 20-year statute of limitations is up.

“Eight years are left and we believe this government wants to remain in power until the statute of limitations is up. This is because the three ‘Ps’ were in charge of the Army 12 years ago,” he said.

Nattawut was referring to Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda.