Thailand records 22,387 Covid-19 cases and 105 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,905,872 – 3,634,109 of whom have recovered, 245,575 are still in hospitals and 26,188 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 499.2 million on Monday, 448.76 million of whom have recovered, 44.24 million are active cases (53,678 in severe condition) and 6.2 million have died (up by 1,674).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.06 million, followed by India with 43.04 million, Brazil with 30.15 million, France with 26.95 million and Germany with 22.68 million.