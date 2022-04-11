Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Temperature to hit 40C as sizzling Songkran forecast for Thailand

Hot to very hot weather is forecast for the whole country during this Songkran week (April 10-16), with isolated thunderstorms in upper Thailand.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said a heat low-pressure cell will send temperatures soaring as high as 40 degrees centigrade by the end of the week.

People in parts of upper Thailand were warned to watch out for isolated thundershowers and gusty conditions brought by southerly and southeasterly winds.

The South will be drier thanks to a weak easterly wind across the Gulf of Thailand.

Weather forecast for the next 7 days:

North

April 10-14: Hot to very hot days with haze and isolated light rain. Temperature lows of 21-23C and highs of 33-39C.

April 15-16: Hot to very hot with haze, isolated thundershowers and gusty winds.

Lows of 24-26C and highs of 35-40C.

Northeast

April 10-14: Hot with haze and isolated thundershowers. Lows of 22-25C and highs of 32-36C.

April 15-16: Hot with haze with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds. Lows of 23-26C and highs of 34-38C.

Central

Hot and hazy throughout the week, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on April 15-16. Lows of 23-27C and highs of 34-39C.

East: Hot and hazy throughout the week, with isolated thundershowers on April 13-16. Lows of 23-27C and highs of 33-38C. Waves less than a metre high rising to a metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast)

Isolated thundershowers throughout the week. Lows of 21-26C, highs of 30-37C. Waves about a metre rising to over 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast)

Isolated thundershowers throughout the week. Lows of 22-27C, highs of 30-37C. Waves about a metre rising to over 1 metre during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot and hazy throughout the week. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds from April 11-16. Lows of 23-27C and highs of 33-38C.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.