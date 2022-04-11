Aswin certain he will top polls ahead of Bangkok governor elections

He was accompanied by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Council member Adul Sewiset, who is also part of the Raks Krungthep group.
Bangkok and Pattaya residents will be voting for a new governor and city council members on May 22.
When asked about his third place in a recent opinion poll conducted in Bangkok by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Aswin said he actually considered himself to be in the second position.
“The top choice was Chadchart [Sittipunt], while the second most selected answer was ‘undecided’, while I came in third,” Aswin said. “This means that technically I’m in the second place among all candidates, which is understandable because I began campaigning a little later than others.
“Personally, I’m not too concerned about the poll results,” he said.
“I will continue campaigning as planned to introduce my projects and am confident that I will come out as the top choice for voters.”
Other candidates were also busy campaigning on Sunday.
Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn visited Chulalongkorn University’s Centenary Park to introduce his green projects to voters, while Chadchart was greeting residents in the Minburi district and introducing them to his zoning initiative. His aim is to turn Minburi into a satellite town to help ease Bangkok’s traffic woes.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
