80 more MPs under NACC radar for illegal land ownership after Pareena

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, however, said it will take a while to look into all complaints of illegal land ownership against these MPs because it needs to rely on other government agencies.
He also added that this probe does not mean all MPs being investigated will face the same fate as former ruling party MP Pareena Kraikupt.
Pareena was hit with a lifetime ban from politics by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Thursday after it found her in violation of political ethics and conflict of interest by possessing state-owned land.
Niwatchai said Ruangkrai Leekitwattana from the now-dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party had filed complaints against Pareena and 19 other MPs. The NACC has also received complaints against other MPs from different sources, he said.
“But this does not mean they will all be found holding land unlawfully as in Pareena’s case. We will carry out the investigations on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
He also said the commission has set up sub-committees to investigate two MPs without elaborating. He only said the NACC will require cooperation from other agencies to investigate all cases, so the process “is quite complicated”.
Niwatchai wrapped up by saying the investigation into alleged state-land holding by Bhumjaithai MP Supachai Phosu, who is also deputy House speaker, has made good progress.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022