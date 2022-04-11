80 more MPs under NACC radar for illegal land ownership after Pareena

He also added that this probe does not mean all MPs being investigated will face the same fate as former ruling party MP Pareena Kraikupt.

Pareena was hit with a lifetime ban from politics by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Thursday after it found her in violation of political ethics and conflict of interest by possessing state-owned land.

Niwatchai said Ruangkrai Leekitwattana from the now-dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party had filed complaints against Pareena and 19 other MPs. The NACC has also received complaints against other MPs from different sources, he said.