THAI, THAI Smile and TAT target large Indian tourist market

He said the LOI aimed to enhance travel experience and develop marketing activities for the Indian market, to offer passengers with privileges and joint promotions, especially for leisure, golf, visiting friends and relatives and wedding travellers, and to exchange information on the tourism industry for sustainable development in the industry.

"In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, 1.9 million travellers from India generated more than 8.5 billion baht in revenue for Thailand," he said.

"This collaboration is expected to boost the recovery of Thai tourism businesses and the Thai economy after the pandemic."

THAI and THAI Smile currently operate the following flights to India:

1. Roundtrip Bangkok – Delhi: 14 flights per week

2. Roundtrip Bangkok – Mumbai: 7 flights per week

3. Roundtrip Bangkok – Chennai: 7 flights per week

4. Roundtrip Bangkok – Bengaluru: 7 flights per week

5. Roundtrip Bangkok – Kolkata: 7 flights per week by THAI Smile starting April 11

6. Roundtrip Bangkok – Phuket – Mumbai: 7 flights per week by THAI Smile starting April 10

"In addition to the collaboration in the Indian market, THAI operates flights in over 34 continental and intercontinental routes in its summer 2022 schedule," he said.

Suvadhana added that passengers may travel further with THAI Smile and Star Alliance member airlines.

"Flight frequencies may increase in response to the growing travel demand and the government's upcoming policy," he added.