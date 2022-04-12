Thailand records 19,982 Covid-19 cases and 101 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,925,854 – 3,662,166 of whom have recovered, 237,399 are still in hospitals and 26,289 have died.

Separately, another 8,373 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,171 their second shot and 25,127 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,325,546.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 500.04 million on Tuesday, 449.86 million of whom have recovered, 43.97 million are active cases (44,667 in severe condition) and 6.21 million have died (up by 2,002).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.1 million, followed by India with 43.04 million, Brazil with 30.16 million, France with 26.97 million and Germany with 22.77 million.