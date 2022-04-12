Wed, April 27, 2022

King and Queen grant diplomas to advanced military graduates

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over a graduation ceremony for advanced military-school students at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Monday.

The ceremony took place at 6pm in Dusidalai Hall, where military officers were receiving their graduation honours for the academic year 2020-2021 at various institutes.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as Minister of Defence, read the names of graduates from the National Defence College, the Joint War College, the Army War College, the Navy War College, the Air Force War College, the Command and General Staff College, the Navy Command and Staff College, and the Air Command and Staff College.

The King and Queen granted diplomas and academic brooches to each of the graduates in turn.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

