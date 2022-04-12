Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Songkhla tourism businesses have complained to the Tourism and Sports Ministry that tourist arrivals are far fewer than expected since the border with Malaysia reopened on April 1.

“Currently, a tourist from Malaysia must pay around 5,000-7,000 baht to enter Thailand via the Sadao checkpoint,” said Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday.

“This cost includes the one-time RT-PCR test in Thailand, the price for one night’s accommodation while waiting for the result, and Covid-19 insurance with minimum US$20,000 coverage.”

He added that many people mistakenly believed that travellers were avoiding Thailand because of the Bt300 tourist entry fee.

“This is not the case, as this fee has yet to be implemented,” said Phiphat.