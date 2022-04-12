Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Police gear up to tackle traffic and other challenges during Songkran

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will have 80,000 police officers on standby during the Songkran Festival to help with traffic and safety during the holiday period.

The RTP held a press conference to reveal its measures during the “Seven Dangerous Days” to prevent road accidents. Police have set up a control centre to prevent and reduce road accidents during the Songkran Festival from April 10 to 18.

Deputy National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that 18,731 police will set up traffic checkpoints, 12,139 of them will man sobriety checkpoints, and 9,670 of them will be fast deployment units to help with accidents.

The rest of them will work on normal duties such as investigation, patrol, and administration to prevent crime and give service to citizens during the festival.

In addition, there is a volunteer traffic project for drivers with videos from dashcams or mobile phones to record traffic violations or accidents as evidence to help police identify culprits.

The Don't Drive Drunk Foundation will select 10 videos monthly with a total prize of 50,000 baht. The project began in November 2021 and people have sent more than 100 videos.

During Songkran, the RTP will select seven videos for a prize of THB10,000 each.

People could submit videos to RTP’s social media centre, Facebook page "JS100 radio", Facebook page "FM91 Trafficpro", or DDD’s Facebook page "Ar-sa Ta Charachorn" (volunteer traffic eye).

 

Police gear up to tackle traffic and other challenges during Songkran

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.