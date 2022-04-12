Owner confident court will spare Bluedragon online lottery platform

Pachara was arrested at a luxury estate in Nonthaburi last week before being released on bail. He faces four charges, namely uploading fake data into a computer system, operating a direct marketing platform without registration, releasing fake or exaggerated advertisements, and overpricing lottery tickets.

His lawyer Anantachai Chaiyadej said the defendant would explain to the court that Bluedragon is the only online platform for lottery vendors and that Pachara and the platform have nothing to do with the prices.

Anantachai said Pachara and a defence witness would testify, while three policemen would testify from the plaintiff’s side.

He said the defendant would also present a video clip of a former director of the Government Lottery Office telling a House committee that Bluedragon was a legal business that helped sellers find buyers.