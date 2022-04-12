BOT’s Financial Stability Snapshot outlines risks in eight sectors

BOT highlighted risks for financial stability in the following eight sectors:

Household: Households are still vulnerable to high debt and have not recovered to pre-Covid levels of income. Households' ability to repay debt must be monitored, especially as the cost of living is high due to inflation.

Business: Large businesses are recovering in line with the global economy and lockdown easing. Meanwhile, loans for small and medium enterprises have expanded slightly from rehabilitation loan measures. However, debt-repayment ability and economic recovery must be monitored closely, especially in the tourism-related service sector.

Property: The property market shows signs of recovery amid increasing supply and adjustment of loan criteria for borrowers with purchasing power. However, the continued slowdown in demand is cause for concern.

Commercial banks and nonbanks: Risk for commercial banks and nonbanks is at a moderate level, but the Covid-19 crisis and Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect loan quality. In addition, high competition will pressure banks' potential in the next phase.