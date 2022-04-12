Vocational training programme offers three-year stint in Japan

The campaign is part of the Technical Intern Training Programme by Japan’s Public Interest Foundation International Manpower Development Organisation, also known as IM Japan. IM Japan aims to provide foreign nationals with Japanese technology, skills and knowledge, and thus gives them opportunities to play an active role either in Japan or in their home countries.

“Currently Japan is in need of about 2,000 Thai workers in technical positions, especially in the automotive and food manufacturing industry,” said Pratheep Songlamyong, director-general of the Department of Skill Development said on Monday.

“The department will provide necessary training and orientation to selected workers before they travel to Japan to complete the three-year course.”

The training in Thailand will take four months; the first three months will be at Pathum Thani Labour Skill Development Office and will cover the Japanese language and basic technical skills required for each job. The second part of the training, a month long, will take place at Chonburi Labour Skill Development Office, and cover topics such as Japan’s culture, tradition, and daily life to acclimatise the candidates with living and working in Japan both physically and mentally.

“Throughout the three years of training in Japan, selected candidates will be offered lodging and allowances,” said Pratheep. “Upon graduating from the programme, candidates will receive a certificate of skill training from IM Japan, as well as a fund of 600,000 yen (approx. THB160,000) to help them find a job either in Japan or other countries. Should the Japanese employer want to continue hiring the candidate after graduation, they can extend the contract for another two years.”