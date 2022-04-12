One Bangkok governor candidate disqualified from election

The three disqualified council candidates were: Adithep Chawla, Perapol Kanokwalai, and Nattawee Paochai.

Adithep, a candidate in the Dusit district, was disqualified as his name was listed in the household register in the area less than a year before registration of his candidacy, which is against Section 49 (3) of local election laws.

Peerapol, a Move Forward Party candidate in the Phya Thai district, was disqualified as he was found to be in violation of Section 50 (3) of local election laws.

Nattawee, a candidate in the Bang Nai district, was disqualified for not being eligible to contest an election as she had not exercised her voting right in a local election in Chiang Mai, which was against Section 50 (20) of local election laws. Her name has also been listed in the household register in the area for less than a year as on the date of registering her candidacy.