Wed, April 27, 2022

One Bangkok governor candidate disqualified from election

The Office of the Election Commission (EC) on Monday disqualified one Bangkok governor candidate and three council candidates.

The EC certified 30 Bangkok governor candidates but disqualified Kraidaj Bunnag. He was disqualified for being an owner or shareholder of a newspaper or mass media business, in violation of Section 50 (3) Election of Members of Local Assemblies or Local Administrators Act. 

The three disqualified council candidates were: Adithep Chawla, Perapol Kanokwalai, and Nattawee Paochai.

Adithep, a candidate in the Dusit district, was disqualified as his name was listed in the household register in the area less than a year before registration of his candidacy, which is against Section 49 (3) of local election laws.

Peerapol, a Move Forward Party candidate in the Phya Thai district, was disqualified as he was found to be in violation of Section 50 (3) of local election laws.

Nattawee, a candidate in the Bang Nai district, was disqualified for not being eligible to contest an election as she had not exercised her voting right in a local election in Chiang Mai, which was against Section 50 (20) of local election laws. Her name has also been listed in the household register in the area for less than a year as on the date of registering her candidacy.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will put up the names of qualified and disqualified candidates in the Bangkok City Hall, 50 district offices, and the website http://office2.bangkok.go.th/ard/.

Disqualified candidates have the right to appeal to to the EC within three days of the announcement.

Move Forward Party has said Peerapol will appeal to the EC on Tuesday at 1pm.

In Pattaya, all four mayoral candidates were certified while one council candidate — Kesini Boonmee — was disqualified.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

