Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) organised the "Miraculous Kong Puja, Fabulous Lampang City” to mark the 20th anniversary of the traditional worshipping-drum festival on Sunday.

The event boomed into action at the clock tower intersection in Muang district as members of the Lampang Folk Performing Arts put new OR drums through their paces.

OR sponsored 117 new sets of eco-friendly kong puja made from oil barrels rather than the traditional timber from large trees, with wood forming the outer layer.

OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

The new drums will be donated to kong puja learning centres in all 13 districts of Lampang province as part of OR’s community outreach programmes. These also include scholarships for students living close to the Lampang petroleum terminal, the “OR Free Oil Change Project” and the “Cooking Gas Tank Checking Project”.

OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

"All these projects are aimed to ensure that OR grows together with people in society and enhances locals’ quality of life in a sustainable way," the company said.

OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

In the past, the kong puja or “worship drum” was considered an instrument of the upper classes. It was used to announce Buddhist activities in the community, including ordination shaving days, holy days and other significant events.

OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.