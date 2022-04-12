OR taps oil barrels for sacred rhythms, community aid in Lampang

OR sponsored 117 new sets of eco-friendly kong puja made from oil barrels rather than the traditional timber from large trees, with wood forming the outer layer.

The new drums will be donated to kong puja learning centres in all 13 districts of Lampang province as part of OR’s community outreach programmes. These also include scholarships for students living close to the Lampang petroleum terminal, the “OR Free Oil Change Project” and the “Cooking Gas Tank Checking Project”.

"All these projects are aimed to ensure that OR grows together with people in society and enhances locals’ quality of life in a sustainable way," the company said.