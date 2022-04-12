Former Thalu Fah leader surrenders over ping pong bomb incident

Pornpoj Jaengkrachang, 49, better known as Phet Phra Uma, surrendered at the Muang Phitsanulok Police Station after police obtained an arrest warrant for him concerning the ping pong bombs.
On Sunday evening, two ping pong bombs were hurled into the compound where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence is located. Though nobody was injured, police have arrested seven suspects so far.
Pornpoj said he did not intend to flee but had simply retreated to Phitsanulok because he needed more time to handle the situation.
The suspect will be handed over to the Metropolitan Police Bureau after interrogation.
Pornpoj came under the spotlight as a leader of the pro-democracy group “Thalu Fah”, which rallied at Bangkok’s Din Daeng intersection for several months last year. The Thalu Fah protesters have also clashed with Bangkok police several times.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
