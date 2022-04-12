Splash water virtually on Facebook, Instagram this year

Prae said photos and videos can be shared on both Facebook and Instagram under the hashtag #SongkranTogether.

The effect was created with support from popular artists, including IWANNABANGKOK and Bangkok Naughty Boo group.

Prae said the aim is to encourage Thais to celebrate Songkran with their families and friends from a safe distance.

He said some 3.2 million Thai social-media users have created over 6.1 million posts related to Songkran over the past month. Most of these posts refer to food, shopping and travel during the holiday period.