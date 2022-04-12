Splash water virtually on Facebook, Instagram this year

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director of Facebook Thailand, said people can use the augmented reality water-splashing effect on their Reels and Stories. The effect, showing water being splashed over photos and video clips, is called Songkran Together.
Prae said photos and videos can be shared on both Facebook and Instagram under the hashtag #SongkranTogether.
The effect was created with support from popular artists, including IWANNABANGKOK and Bangkok Naughty Boo group.
Prae said the aim is to encourage Thais to celebrate Songkran with their families and friends from a safe distance.
He said some 3.2 million Thai social-media users have created over 6.1 million posts related to Songkran over the past month. Most of these posts refer to food, shopping and travel during the holiday period.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022