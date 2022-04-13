Thailand records 23,015 Covid-19 cases and 106 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,948,869 – 3,689,792 of whom have recovered, 232,682 are still in hospitals and 26,395 have died.

Separately, another 25,036 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 24,875 their second shot and 73,051 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,448,508.