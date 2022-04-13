PM wishes Thais love and harmony

Thailand marks Elderly Day and Family Day every April 13 and 14, respectively, during Songkran.
Prayut noted that these two days reflect the role of the elderly as a main pillar to strengthen family relationships.
“This proves humility, which is a part of Thai tradition,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, citing Prayut’s remarks.
The premier also asked Thai families to take care of members’ health and strictly adhere to Public Health Ministry recommendations so they can live happily amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Published : April 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022