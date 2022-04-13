Wed, April 27, 2022

PM wishes Thais love and harmony

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday wished that all Thais would be filled with love and harmony during National Elderly Day and Family Day.

Thailand marks Elderly Day and Family Day every April 13 and 14, respectively, during Songkran.

Prayut noted that these two days reflect the role of the elderly as a main pillar to strengthen family relationships.

“This proves humility, which is a part of Thai tradition,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, citing Prayut’s remarks.

The premier also asked Thai families to take care of members’ health and strictly adhere to Public Health Ministry recommendations so they can live happily amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Published : April 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

