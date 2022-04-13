Wed, April 27, 2022

Thais, foreigners flocked to Bangkok’s Wat Saket to make merit

Many Thais and foreigners flocked to Wat Saket in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on Wednesday morning to make merit for Songkran.

Most came to pour water on Buddha statues and pay respect to Śarīra, a Buddha relic, on the Golden Mountain for prosperity and to carry on the Thai tradition.

Some of them wore traditional or colourful outfits to mark the Thai New Year Day.

With cooperation from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, a number of traditional festivities have been organised at the temple, such as a Khon mask dance, Thai-style antiphon singing and a Thai puppet show, as well as demonstrations of authentic Thai dessert making and fruit carving.

Activities to offer alms to monks, make merit for ancestors and chant Buddhist prayers are scheduled for the last day of Songkran on Friday.

 

Meanwhile, the temple has implemented measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as setting up screening checkpoints and ensuring that visitors wear face masks and keep a social distance from others.

Published : April 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

