Revellers on Phuket’s Patong Beach flout water-splashing ban

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had banned water splashing and wet powder smearing nationwide on concerns that these activities would lead to the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading. The CCSA has allowed only the traditional pouring of water on the hands of the elderly to seek their Songkran blessings.

Phuket Governor Narong Wunsiew had issued a provincial directive prohibiting water splashing, with the order assigning district CCSA committees to enforce the ban.