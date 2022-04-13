Product wholesalers, retailers asked to ensure adequate stocks during Songkran

The Department of Internal Trade recently held a meeting with 30 manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of detergents, soaps, shampoos, dish-washing liquids, toothpastes, and seasoning sauces to follow up on the product distribution situation ahead of Songkran.

“Entrepreneurs and businesses have been told to keep their stocks full by increasing the frequency of distribution to prevent any shortage as people tend to shop more to prepare for family get-togethers,” department deputy director-general Jakkra Yodmanee said on Wednesday.

“As for the news that product shelves at some shops have been emptied before the Songkran break, shop owners explained that it was due to customers buying products in bulk before heading back to their hometowns, making stores unable to replenish their shelves on time,” he said.

“However, manufacturers have confirmed that production is continuing as usual, while wholesalers and resellers have promised to work as fast as they can to fill up the shelves during the holidays.”

All manufacturers and sellers insisted they would cap the price of necessary products in order not to add to the financial burden of people, Jakkra added.

The Department of Internal Trade will also hold promotional campaigns at Blue Flag shops and other participating stores nationwide to sell consumer products at discounted prices to help low-income earners, as well as to stimulate the economy that is recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

If you witness any product hoarding or unfair hike in prices, contact the department’s hotline at 1569, Line application “Mr.DIT” or visit www.dit.go.th.