Wed, April 27, 2022

Cabinet nod for clinical trials on humans of plant-based Covid vaccine

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2a phase of the project to study the immunogenicity and efficiency of plant-based Baiya Covid-19 vaccine on humans at a cost of THB211 million.

The Cabinet also told Thai startup Baiya Phytopharm and National Vaccine Institute to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the project will be completed within December this year

"They have also been tasked with proposing a plan to accelerate the third clinical phase of trials on humans to the loan screening committee within two weeks," Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Wednesday.

Baiya is one of four Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Thailand. The others are Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCov19, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s HXP-GPO Vac and Biotech’s nasal-spray vaccine.

Published : April 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

