Cabinet nod for clinical trials on humans of plant-based Covid vaccine

The Cabinet also told Thai startup Baiya Phytopharm and National Vaccine Institute to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the project will be completed within December this year
"They have also been tasked with proposing a plan to accelerate the third clinical phase of trials on humans to the loan screening committee within two weeks," Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Wednesday.
Baiya is one of four Covid-19 vaccines being developed in Thailand. The others are Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCov19, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s HXP-GPO Vac and Biotech’s nasal-spray vaccine.
Published : April 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022