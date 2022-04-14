Thailand records 24,134 Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,973,003 – 3,716,789 of whom have recovered, 229,704 are still in hospitals and 26,510 have died.

Separately, another 27,573 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,989 their second shot and 99,368 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,604,438.

