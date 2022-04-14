Koh Chang, Koh Mak, Koh Kut see a flood of tourists for Songkran

At the Koh Chang ferry port in Klong Yai subdistrict, hundreds of vehicles queued up since 5am on Wednesday to get on ferries, a news source said.

The ferry operator had to therefore use all five of their vessels to transport travellers around the clock as the parking lot at the port could accommodate only 350 vehicles.

“At around 10am, the parking lot was already full, forcing motorists to queue up on the roadside to get on ferries, creating more than 2 kilometres of traffic congestion,” said the source.