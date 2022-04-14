Strictly enforce water-splashing ban in Khaosan, CCSA tells BMA

“The CCSA measures are clear,” Supoj said. “Water splashing is prohibited in public areas and the approved areas can only hold traditional water sprinkling. Khaosan Road is a public area and it has not been given approval to hold Songkran celebrations.

Supoj reminded senior BMA officials that other parts of the country were complying with CCSA measures and most people realised that violations could cause new Covid clusters.

The authorities would first seek cooperation from the public to comply with the ban as they would not like to force people to follow instructions for fear of destroying the happy atmosphere and marring tourism, he said.

“We hope that today [Thursday] we won’t see scenes of water splashing as witnessed yesterday,” Supoj added.

He also quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as saying that people who return from visiting their hometowns during Songkran should check their condition before going back to work. If they notice suspicious symptoms, they should work from home, Supoj advised.