Chiang Mai restaurant proves a hot draw with durian spicy salad eating contest

Five competitors were all fired up on Wednesday for a durian spicy salad eating contest at Taiton, a restaurant in Chiang Mai’s San Kamphaeng district, to mark Songkran.

This is the second year Taiton has held the competition.

The rules were simple: competitors must pay 299 baht to participate and eat the durian spicy salad in 20 minutes.

The competitor who finishes first will be awarded 10 kilogrammes of durian, while those placed second and third would stand to gain 5kg and 2kg of durian, respectively.

The winner this time round wolfed down his salad in a mere 6.20 minutes.

Taiton owner Amporn Phansri said the restaurant had bought durian from Chanthaburi farmers, who have faced difficulty in exporting the fruit. Taiton uses the purchased durian to cook a variety of food and desserts, such as Masman, Tom Yum, pizza, cake and pudding.

Amporn said the restaurant is offering a buffet of delicacies made from durian at 599 baht per person for the next two months.

She said Taiton is also offering a promotion of “come 5 pay 4” to mark the Songkran festival until Friday (April 15).

“The restaurant will buy all species of durian at up to 3 tonnes per day, such as Monthong, Chanee, Nok Yip and Puangmanee,” she added.

