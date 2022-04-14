Wed, April 27, 2022

TAT hopes ‘Amazing Songkran’ event will attract almost half a million visitors to Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the “Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations” event to draw precisely 458,907 Thai and foreign tourists to Bangkok, generating 1.8 billion baht in revenue.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Wednesday that the agency organised the event in line with Thai traditions and measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“This aims to ensure safety tourism, preserve Thai traditions and enable tourists to gain new travel experiences under the 'Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters' campaign,” he said.

The Amazing Songkran event is being held at 10 temples in Bangkok – Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit – until April 17.

The event features water offerings to Buddha statues and capturing the moment at a special photo corner or augmented reality spot, as well as enjoying lucky draws and collecting souvenirs.

TAT has arranged special festivities till April 15 at Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit, which include traditional culture and performances such as the Khon masked dance, Thai-style antiphon singing and Thai puppet shows, as well as demonstrations of authentic Thai dessert making and fruit carving.

To ensure safety, participants must get a temperature check and abide by measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, as well as refrain from water splashing, powder smearing or alcohol drinking.

TAT is also implementing other measures to gain the confidence of participants, such as providing hand sanitising gels, arranging areas for social distancing and preparing bottles of scented water.

Published : April 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

