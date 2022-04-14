TAT hopes ‘Amazing Songkran’ event will attract almost half a million visitors to Bangkok

“This aims to ensure safety tourism, preserve Thai traditions and enable tourists to gain new travel experiences under the 'Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters' campaign,” he said.

The Amazing Songkran event is being held at 10 temples in Bangkok – Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit – until April 17.

The event features water offerings to Buddha statues and capturing the moment at a special photo corner or augmented reality spot, as well as enjoying lucky draws and collecting souvenirs.

TAT has arranged special festivities till April 15 at Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit, which include traditional culture and performances such as the Khon masked dance, Thai-style antiphon singing and Thai puppet shows, as well as demonstrations of authentic Thai dessert making and fruit carving.