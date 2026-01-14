Foreign dining boom: Thai giants ramp up restaurant investments

Thai business giants Saha Group and Central Restaurants Group (CRG) are aggressively expanding their restaurant portfolios.

Despite a competitive landscape, both groups see the Thai food market, valued at THB572 billion, as a high-growth sector where "Capital, Brand, and Culture" create long-term value.

Saha Group Partners with Japanese Giant Colowide

Saha Group, through its subsidiary Saha Ocha Co., Ltd., has entered a strategic Joint Venture (JV) with Reins International, a subsidiary of Japan’s Colowide Group.

The partnership aims to systematically scale Japanese dining in Thailand.