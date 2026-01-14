Foreign dining boom: Thai giants ramp up restaurant investments

Thai business giants Saha Group and Central Restaurants Group (CRG) are aggressively expanding their restaurant portfolios.
Despite a competitive landscape, both groups see the Thai food market, valued at THB572 billion, as a high-growth sector where "Capital, Brand, and Culture" create long-term value.
Saha Group, through its subsidiary Saha Ocha Co., Ltd., has entered a strategic Joint Venture (JV) with Reins International, a subsidiary of Japan’s Colowide Group.
The partnership aims to systematically scale Japanese dining in Thailand.
Central Restaurants Group (CRG) is targeting the premium Korean segment by acquiring the master franchise rights for Hanam BBQ, a famous South Korean grill brand.
The restaurant industry is also gaining traction at the policy level as a tool for economic diplomacy and "Soft Power."