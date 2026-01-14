null

Foreign dining boom: Thai giants ramp up restaurant investments

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2026

Saha Group and Central Restaurants Group invest in premium international brands to capture a larger share of Thailand’s THB572 billion dining market.

  • Saha Group has entered a joint venture with Japan’s Colowide Group to expand Japanese restaurant brands, such as Yakiniku Gyukaku, across Thailand.
  • Central Restaurants Group (CRG) acquired the master franchise for the premium South Korean grill brand, Hanam BBQ, with plans to open 10 branches within five years.
  • These investments target the high-growth Thai food market by bringing established Japanese and Korean dining concepts to local consumers.

Thai business giants Saha Group and Central Restaurants Group (CRG) are aggressively expanding their restaurant portfolios.

Despite a competitive landscape, both groups see the Thai food market, valued at THB572 billion, as a high-growth sector where "Capital, Brand, and Culture" create long-term value.

Saha Group Partners with Japanese Giant Colowide

Saha Group, through its subsidiary Saha Ocha Co., Ltd., has entered a strategic Joint Venture (JV) with Reins International, a subsidiary of Japan’s Colowide Group.

The partnership aims to systematically scale Japanese dining in Thailand.

  • Flagship Brand: The venture recently launched a new Yakiniku Gyukaku branch at KINGSQUARE Community Mall (Rama 3).
  • Strategy: Positioning brands like Gyukaku and On Yasai Shabu Shabu to cover segments from mass to premium, with course meals ranging from THB699 to THB1,499.
  • Scale: With Colowide operating over 800 branches worldwide, this partnership leverages Japanese operational standards to meet the sophisticated tastes of Thai consumers.

CRG Secures "Hanam BBQ" Master Franchise

Central Restaurants Group (CRG) is targeting the premium Korean segment by acquiring the master franchise rights for Hanam BBQ, a famous South Korean grill brand.

  • Growth Plan: CRG plans to open its first branch in mid-2026, aiming for 10 branches within 5 years.
  • Market Value: The group expects the brand value to exceed THB300 million.
  • Market Insight: The Korean BBQ segment in Thailand is currently valued at THB5 billion, growing at 5–7% annually.

Political Support Food as an Economic Tool

The restaurant industry is also gaining traction at the policy level as a tool for economic diplomacy and "Soft Power."

  • Pheu Thai Party: Proposing "Loans for Thais Abroad" to support Thai restaurants globally, viewing them as cultural outposts that drive tourism and trade.
  • Bhumjaithai Party: Focusing on elevating industry standards through the Thai SELECT certification to ensure authenticity and quality, positioning the service sector as a primary economic engine for 2026.

