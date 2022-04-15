Police set up checkpoints on Khaosan Road after water war breaks out

The move came after people flocked to the street on Wednesday evening for water fights in defiance of the ban.

The water battles continued until 11pm, prompting the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to alert police over fears of a new Covid-19 outbreak.

Officers from the Tourist Police Bureau and Chana Songkhram Station quickly set up checkpoints at both ends of the street in Phra Nakhon district.

A ban on water splashing has been imposed nationwide by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) amid fears of a surge in infections over Songkran.

Also banned in Songkran activity areas are face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities, and sale or consumption of alcohol.