PM urges caution amid worrying number of new Covid-19 cases

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut had concerns after seeing the high number of new cases during the ongoing Songkran holidays.
On Friday, the Public Health Ministry reported that the country had logged 20,289 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, compared to 24,134 new cases on Thursday morning.
The spokesman said Prayut was worried also because the death toll and the number of patients with severe symptoms were rising. The Public Health Ministry on Friday morning reported 119 more Covid-19 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, compared to 115 deaths on Thursday.
“The prime minister has urged everybody to strictly follow the preventive measures prescribed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration after the CCSA eased restrictions and allowed Songkran celebrations to be held,” Thanakorn said.
He said the prime minister also encouraged younger relatives to take the elderly in their families to receive booster jabs so as to prevent severe symptoms and death if they are infected with the coronavirus.
The prime minister also reminded children 12 to 17 years old to receive booster jabs before they return to school in the new school year in May.
The Public Health Ministry has announced that students 12-17 years of age could choose to receive either a full dose or a half dose of booster jabs but a half dose would minimise side-effects.
Published : April 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
