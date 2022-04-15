Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

PM urges caution amid worrying number of new Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday asked people to strictly follow Covid-19 preventive measures as new cases of infections remain high.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut had concerns after seeing the high number of new cases during the ongoing Songkran holidays.

On Friday, the Public Health Ministry reported that the country had logged 20,289 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, compared to 24,134 new cases on Thursday morning.

The spokesman said Prayut was worried also because the death toll and the number of patients with severe symptoms were rising. The Public Health Ministry on Friday morning reported 119 more Covid-19 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, compared to 115 deaths on Thursday.

“The prime minister has urged everybody to strictly follow the preventive measures prescribed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration after the CCSA eased restrictions and allowed Songkran celebrations to be held,” Thanakorn said.

He said the prime minister also encouraged younger relatives to take the elderly in their families to receive booster jabs so as to prevent severe symptoms and death if they are infected with the coronavirus.

The prime minister also reminded children 12 to 17 years old to receive booster jabs before they return to school in the new school year in May.

The Public Health Ministry has announced that students 12-17 years of age could choose to receive either a full dose or a half dose of booster jabs but a half dose would minimise side-effects.

Thailand records 20,289 Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths on Friday

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Sukhothai temple finds ingenious way of Covid-proofing Songkran ritual

Published : Apr 15, 2022

Online sites offer satisfaction of virtual water splashing to celebrate Songkran

Published : Apr 14, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.