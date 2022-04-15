PM urges caution amid worrying number of new Covid-19 cases

On Friday, the Public Health Ministry reported that the country had logged 20,289 new Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, compared to 24,134 new cases on Thursday morning.

The spokesman said Prayut was worried also because the death toll and the number of patients with severe symptoms were rising. The Public Health Ministry on Friday morning reported 119 more Covid-19 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, compared to 115 deaths on Thursday.

“The prime minister has urged everybody to strictly follow the preventive measures prescribed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration after the CCSA eased restrictions and allowed Songkran celebrations to be held,” Thanakorn said.