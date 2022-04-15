Highway police coming knocking to serve arrest warrants in Chiang Rai

“The two never paid fines and continued violating traffic law,” the post said.

The highway police said these two were arrested to prove to other motorists that they cannot get away without paying their traffic tickets.

“We are not sure who came up with the idea that motorists do not have to pay fines when they get their tickets and can repeatedly violate the law. Though we may be quiet, we can track them down to their door. How can they possibly continue committing the same wrongdoing again and again and think they can get away with it?” the post said.