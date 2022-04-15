Their Majesties attend Songkran merit-making ceremony

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti at the ceremony held in the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall.

During the ceremony, the King attended prayers by a group of Buddhist monks, after which he offered alms to them.

He paid respects to royal urns carrying the relics and ashes of former Thai kings of the Chakri Dynasty. He also sprinkled holy water on the urns, as part of a Songkran tradition.