Who can get free Covid treatment at any hospital now?

The centre said it had verified the information with the Office of the Public Health Permanent Secretary, to clear up confusion on social media about the latest Covid-19 treatment scheme.

“Due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, people in vulnerable groups have a higher chance of developing severe symptoms and therefore must be admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 so that doctors can monitor their symptoms closely,” the centre said.

Hence, the Public Health Ministry has instructed all emergency medical centres and hospitals to allow admission of Covid-19 patients who fit the following criteria:

- Aged over 60.

- Suffer any of the following seven health problems: chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, cancer patients under chemotherapy, radiotherapy and autoimmune therapy, diabetes, and obesity.

- Not been vaccinated, not yet fully vaccinated, not yet received booster shot.

The ministry has urged people to follow the latest updates at its website https://ops.moph.go.th/public/ or by phoning (02) 590 1000.