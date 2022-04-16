Motorway No 6 to only serve inbound traffic to Bangkok until Sunday

The motorway only served outbound traffic from April 11-14 as people headed out of Bangkok to celebrate Songkran upcountry.

The Highway Police Division website says that until midnight on Sunday, motorists heading to Bangkok can use Motorway No 6. All toll has also been waived until then.

The motorway can be entered via the Sikhiu-Ban Nong Ree checkpoint, which intersects with Highway No 201 at KM5 and at Kham Thale So checkpoint on Highway No 2068 at KM8+607.

Motorists must exit the motorway to join Highway No 2 (Mittraphap Road) in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district.

Those not familiar with the route can scan the QR code below for Google Maps or call hotline 1193 for information.