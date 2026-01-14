Death toll exceeds 2,000 as Trump supports Iranian protests

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (January 13), urged Iranians to continue protesting, emphasising that help is on the way and calling on them to remember the names of those abusing them.

This came as Iran's clerical regime escalated its crackdown on the largest demonstrations in years.

Iran responded by accusing Trump of inciting violence and political instability.

"Keep protesting, Iranian patriots, take over your institutions! Help is on its way," Trump posted on Truth Social, though he did not specify what form the help would take.

Trump also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters ceased, later adding that Iranians should "save the names of the killers and abusers... because they'll pay a very big price."

An Iranian official reported that around 2,000 people had been killed in the unrest, marking the first time the authorities disclosed an overall death toll from the more than two weeks of protests.

US-based rights group HRANA confirmed the deaths of 2,003 people, with 1,850 of them being protesters, and reported that 16,784 individuals had been detained, significantly higher than previous figures.