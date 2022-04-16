Prinn reports to police over sexual harassment claims

Prinn turned himself in after Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said a warrant for his arrest could be issued on Saturday.

The ex-Democrat politician met with investigators, who were questioning him on Saturday.

On Friday, Trairong said Prinn could be charged with indecently exposing himself in a public place based on an allegation made by an 18-year-old college student.

The student claims the incident occurred after Prinn invited her to a rooftop restaurant on Sukhumvit. She and her mother filed the complaint at Lumpini police station on Tuesday via their lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd.