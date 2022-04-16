Wed, April 27, 2022

Prinn reports to police over sexual harassment claims

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi reported to Lumpini police station in Bangkok on Saturday after being hit by multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The 45-year-old politician was accompanied by his lawyer.

Prinn turned himself in after Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said a warrant for his arrest could be issued on Saturday.

The ex-Democrat politician met with investigators, who were questioning him on Saturday.

On Friday, Trairong said Prinn could be charged with indecently exposing himself in a public place based on an allegation made by an 18-year-old college student.

The student claims the incident occurred after Prinn invited her to a rooftop restaurant on Sukhumvit. She and her mother filed the complaint at Lumpini police station on Tuesday via their lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd.

Police have also questioned the taxi driver who transported the student.

Three more women have now filed complaints against Prinn, according to Trairong.

One of the complaints is similar to that filed by the student, but allegedly stems from an incident at the end of February.

Prinn has denied the allegations but said he had resigned from all his Democrat Party posts to fight the charges and clear his name.

If found guilty, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Published : April 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

