People should take 3 steps to avoid virus wave after Songkran: DDC

The announcement comes amid forecasts of a surge in new Covid-19 infections as people return from their hometowns after Songkran get-togethers. A big rise in the number of virus cases and deaths would threaten Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 as an endemic by July.
DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said people could be carrying the virus as they travel back across the country after the holiday.
Opas urged people to take three steps after Songkran:
At this time, it was important for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to build immunity and to make sure they strictly obey measures to contain the spread of the virus, he added.
For updates and information on the Covid-19 situation, call the DDC hotline at 1422
Published : April 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
