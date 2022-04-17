Wed, April 27, 2022

People should take 3 steps to avoid virus wave after Songkran: DDC

People should monitor themselves for symptoms, avoid gatherings and work at home after the Songkran festival, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Sunday.

The announcement comes amid forecasts of a surge in new Covid-19 infections as people return from their hometowns after Songkran get-togethers. A big rise in the number of virus cases and deaths would threaten Thailand’s plan to declare Covid-19 as an endemic by July.

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said people could be carrying the virus as they travel back across the country after the holiday.

Opas urged people to take three steps after Songkran:

  • Monitor themselves for symptoms for seven days. People who have a fever, sore throat, runny nose or headache should take a rapid antigen test.
  • Avoid gatherings. People who must be in contact with others should wear a face mask.
  • Work at home if this does not affect public services.

 

At this time, it was important for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to build immunity and to make sure they strictly obey measures to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

For updates and information on the Covid-19 situation, call the DDC hotline at 1422

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

