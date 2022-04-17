Beloved abbot of Thai temple in California dies at 68

The late abbot was also the operation director of the Council of Thai Bhikkhus in the US.

Phra Metee Thammajarn, secretary-general of the Buddhism Protection Centre in Thailand, said Phra Munee had devoted himself to the council’s work. Also, he said, the late abbot’s frank and straightforward manner made him popular with many Buddhists.

The council’s chairman, who is the abbot of the Thai monastery in Fremont, California, chaired the bathing rites and first night of prayers for late Phra Munee.