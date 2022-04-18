Everyone returning to work must undergo antigen tests: PM

“People should take care of their health because daily Covid-19 cases are still high,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.
Earlier, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) urged people to monitor themselves for symptoms, avoid gatherings and work at home for a week after Songkran.
DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said those who have a fever, sore throat, runny nose or headache should take a rapid antigen test.
He said it was important for people to build their immunity by getting vaccinated and they must strictly obey measures to contain the spread of the virus.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022