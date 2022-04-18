Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Everyone returning to work must undergo antigen tests: PM

Companies and government agencies should conduct rapid antigen tests on all staff before they start work on Monday, the premier urged on Sunday.

“People should take care of their health because daily Covid-19 cases are still high,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Earlier, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) urged people to monitor themselves for symptoms, avoid gatherings and work at home for a week after Songkran.

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said those who have a fever, sore throat, runny nose or headache should take a rapid antigen test.

 

He said it was important for people to build their immunity by getting vaccinated and they must strictly obey measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.