Tight controls urged to contain Covid surge after Songkran

Suthipong Juljarern, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said Bangkok’s permanent secretary and provincial governors have been urged to seek cooperation from every sector to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said people who travelled or attended celebrations during the Songkran break should observe their symptoms for seven to 10 days. They should also strictly observe DMHTA principles, including social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, monitoring body temperature and rapid antigen testing.

“People at risk should undergo an antigen test immediately and then take another on the seventh day if they test negative,” he said. “People should avoid unnecessary gatherings and wear a mask if they must attend.”