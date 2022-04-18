Tight controls urged to contain Covid surge after Songkran

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda issued an urgent order on Sunday in line with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s concerns about another cluster of infections being sparked as people return from their holidays.
Suthipong Juljarern, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said Bangkok’s permanent secretary and provincial governors have been urged to seek cooperation from every sector to contain the spread of Covid-19.
He said people who travelled or attended celebrations during the Songkran break should observe their symptoms for seven to 10 days. They should also strictly observe DMHTA principles, including social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, monitoring body temperature and rapid antigen testing.
“People at risk should undergo an antigen test immediately and then take another on the seventh day if they test negative,” he said. “People should avoid unnecessary gatherings and wear a mask if they must attend.”
He said companies and state agencies should have their staff work from home for the first week to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“Provincial governors are also urged to conduct rapid antigen tests on people and get ready to effectively manage Covid-19 patients,” he said.
He also urged people aged 60 and above, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions to get their booster jabs.
“The Covid-19 vaccine cannot prevent infections but can reduce the severity. So, they should get their jabs to protect themselves and their family members,” he added.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
