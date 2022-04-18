EGAT offers free aircon cleaning services to reduce energy consumption

The requirements are:
Once the application goes through, the Thai Air Conditioning Traders Association will send a staff member from a certified shop to clean the air conditioner.
Suttipong said the association has joined EGAT in its push to reduce energy costs. Cleaning air conditioners every six months can reduce electricity bills by at least 10 per cent and also cut national energy consumption by around 1.3 million units per year.
Published : April 18, 2022
