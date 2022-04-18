Wed, April 27, 2022

EGAT offers free aircon cleaning services to reduce energy consumption

Suttipong Chalermkiat, assistant governor in charge of EGAT’s Corporate Strategy, said on Sunday that registrations for the “Clean Your Air, Care Your Life” project will be accepted from Monday morning via www.egat.co.th.

The requirements are:

  • One air conditioner will be cleaned per household
  • The air conditioner must be wall type and less than 24,000 BTU
  • Applicants must upload their electricity bill to claim their rights.

Once the application goes through, the Thai Air Conditioning Traders Association will send a staff member from a certified shop to clean the air conditioner.

Suttipong said the association has joined EGAT in its push to reduce energy costs. Cleaning air conditioners every six months can reduce electricity bills by at least 10 per cent and also cut national energy consumption by around 1.3 million units per year.

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

