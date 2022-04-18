Wed, April 27, 2022

TAT eyes 5th round of travel subsidy scheme after 4th phase snapped up

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to propose a fifth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy after rights offered under the fourth phase were snapped up on Saturday.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Monday that people will get to use some 2 million travel subsidies worth 13 billion baht until May 31. He added that the scheme had been well received by the public.

Yuthasak also said the proposal will first be discussed with Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn before it is handed over to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for consideration.

"It is up to the minister’s views about the scheme and how much money the government is ready to spend on it,” he said.

Under the scheme, people can avail:

• 40 per cent discount on accommodation of up to 3,000 baht per room per night (maximum 10 rooms or nights).

• 600 baht daily coupon that can be used to buy meals or tickets at participating venues.

• 40 per cent discount on plane tickets with a cashback of up to 3,000 baht per passenger.

TAT expects the fourth phase of the scheme to have at least 22.50 billion baht circulating in the economy.

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

