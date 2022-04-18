TAT eyes 5th round of travel subsidy scheme after 4th phase snapped up

Under the scheme, people can avail:

• 40 per cent discount on accommodation of up to 3,000 baht per room per night (maximum 10 rooms or nights).

• 600 baht daily coupon that can be used to buy meals or tickets at participating venues.

• 40 per cent discount on plane tickets with a cashback of up to 3,000 baht per passenger.

TAT expects the fourth phase of the scheme to have at least 22.50 billion baht circulating in the economy.