Chanettee leads the 137-field at 3rd Thailand Mixed in Rayong 

Joining Chanettee in the 3rd Thailand Mixed are inaugural victor Arpichaya Ubol from Saraburi, and Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul from Khon Kaen, currently on the TurstGolf Tour Order of Merits.

On the men’s side, Atriut Winaicharoenchai is among the 117 professional players to vie for the trophy next week. The 21-year-old from Chonburi has been hot on his heels this year after claiming two consecutive All Thailand Golf Tour trophies in Khon Kaen and Chanthaburi.

Other male contenders are big-hitting Thaya Limpipolpaibul, Itthipat Buranatanyarat and Kwanchai Tannin, ranked third on the Order of Merits.

The third circuit of the 2022 Thailand Mixed series will be competed in a four-day stroke play format of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds.

Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against Covid-19 throughout the tournament week.