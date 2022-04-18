Chanettee leads the 137-field at 3rd Thailand Mixed in Rayong 

The 18-year-old prodigy rose to prominence with three local wins this season. She won back-to-back Thailand Mixed titles at the Springfield Royal Country Club in Cha-Am in January and at the Sothern Hills Golf and Country Club in Songkhla last month, becoming the first to achieve the feat on the Tour.
Joining Chanettee in the 3rd Thailand Mixed are inaugural victor Arpichaya Ubol from Saraburi, and Kanphanitnan Muangkhumsakul from Khon Kaen, currently on the TurstGolf Tour Order of Merits.
On the men’s side, Atriut Winaicharoenchai is among the 117 professional players to vie for the trophy next week. The 21-year-old from Chonburi has been hot on his heels this year after claiming two consecutive All Thailand Golf Tour trophies in Khon Kaen and Chanthaburi.
Other male contenders are big-hitting Thaya Limpipolpaibul, Itthipat Buranatanyarat and Kwanchai Tannin, ranked third on the Order of Merits.
The third circuit of the 2022 Thailand Mixed series will be competed in a four-day stroke play format of 72 holes with top 60 and ties proceeding to the weekend rounds.
Players, officials and participants are required to strictly follow the protective measures against Covid-19 throughout the tournament week.
It marks the third and last Thailand Mixed event which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open scheduled between July 28 and 31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.
Priority Lists of the 3rd Thailand Mixed include: 1. Invites from international tours such as PGA, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, PGA of Australia, Sunshine Tour, LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Japan LPGA Tour, KLPGA Tour, ALPGA Tour, China LPGA Tour; 2. Former champions of Thailand Mixed series in 2021; 3. Champions of Thailand Mixed series in 2022; 4. Amateur champions of Thailand Mixed series in 2022, top 60 players on the 2021 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits, top 20 players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits; 7. Sponsor invites and 8. Amateurs from the Thailand Golf Association.
Fans can watch live coverage of the third Thailand Mixed either on AIS Play app, TrustGolf Facebook and Youtube.
The Thailand Mixed is organised by TrustGolf, an indoor training centre with advanced technology. It is supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm Company, Bond Holdings, AIS Play, Bridgestone, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Live Streaming, Adidas Golf, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Rayong.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
