Thailand records 16,891 Covid-19 cases and 129 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,063,844 – 3,839,360 of whom have recovered, 197,349 are still in hospitals and 27,135 have died.

Separately, another 3,337 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,733 their second shot and 11,572 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,707,883.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 505.25 million on Tuesday, 456.99 million of whom have recovered, 42.04 million are active cases (42,012 in severe condition) and 6.22 million have died (up by 1,263).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.38 million, followed by India with 43.05 million, Brazil with 30.26 million, France with 27.79 million and Germany with 23.46 million.