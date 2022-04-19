Roof collapse at Don Mueang Airport under investigation

The roof and walls of a section of Terminal 1 gave way at about 4.30pm during high winds and heavy rain.

The heavily damaged section connects the international passenger terminal with the parking lot of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA).

No deaths or injuries or deaths were reported in the incident. The collapse left large chunks of concrete strewn across the floor of the concourse, which was not in use at the time.

Airport officials have closed off the area for safety and are preparing for an investigation, which will be led by Keerati Kitmanawat, AOT’s chief of engineering and construction.

Saksayam added that the collapsed section was constructed over a year ago but had yet to be opened for passengers due to the Covid-19 situation.