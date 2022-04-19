Govt readies two lawsuits to avoid paying huge Hopewell fine

The move comes after the Supreme Administrative Court on March 4 accepted the government’s request for a retrial of the Hopewell case – a two-decade-long legal battle over Bangkok’s doomed multibillion-baht-mass-transit project.

This retrial offers the Transport Ministry and SRT fresh hope of escaping the Supreme Administrative Court’s order to pay 25.4 billion baht in compensation for cancelling the 80-billion-baht elevated highway and railway project.

The source said that apart from preparing for the retrial, the Transport Ministry and SRT are also getting two lawsuits ready to invalidate the establishment of Hopewell in Thailand.

The first lawsuit will be filed at the Civil Court seeking a ruling on whether the Hopewell project violated the National Executive Council Announcement No 281, which requires companies to be qualified and approved by the Cabinet before conducting business in Thailand.

The Transport Ministry has assigned this case to Thanatdet Khamchu, an attorney for special civil cases at the Office of the Attorney General.